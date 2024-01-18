JOIN US
Homeworld

US state secretary Blinken briefly stranded in Davos after his plane breaks down

Blinken had taken a helicopter from Davos to Zurich, where he boarded his plane but was then informed that the plane was not able to fly him back.
Last Updated 18 January 2024, 05:28 IST

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken was briefly stranded in Davos on Wednesday after his plane experienced a "critical failure" related to an oxygen leak and another plane is being flown to Switzerland to pick him up, according to a member of his traveling press pool.

The top US diplomat had traveled to Davos for the annual World Economic Forum on Monday and was scheduled to fly back to Washington on Wednesday.

A Bloomberg report said the aircraft was a Boeing plane. Reuters could not immediately confirm what aircraft Blinken was using on this trip.

Blinken had taken a helicopter from Davos to Zurich, where he boarded his plane but was then informed that the plane was not able to fly him back.

Members of the press traveling with him and his aides were told to make arrangements to fly back to Washington commercially.

