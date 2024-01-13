JOIN US
world

US strikes Houthi radar site in Yemen, US military says

The strike was conducted by the USS Carney (DDG 64) using Tomahawk Land Attack Missiles.
Last Updated 13 January 2024, 05:12 IST

Follow Us

US forces conducted a strike against a Houthi radar site in Yemen, the American military said late on Friday, adding the latest action aimed to degrade the Houthi movement's ability to attack maritime vessels.

"This strike was conducted by the USS Carney (DDG 64) using Tomahawk Land Attack Missiles and was a follow-on action on a specific military target associated with strikes taken on Jan. 12 designed to degrade the Houthi's ability to attack maritime vessels, including commercial vessels," the U.S. Central Command said in a statement on X, formerly Twitter.

The latest strike occurred early on Saturday local time in Yemen.

(Published 13 January 2024, 05:12 IST)
