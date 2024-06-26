US Supreme Court won't curb Biden administration social media contacts

Washington: The US Supreme Court declined on Wednesday to impose limits on the way President Joe Biden's administration may communicate with social media platforms, rejecting a challenge made on free speech grounds to how officials encouraged the removal of posts deemed misinformation, including about elections and Covid.

The justices, in a 6-3 ruling, overturned a lower court's 2023 decision that various federal officials likely violated the US Constitution's First Amendment, which protects against governmental abridgment of free speech, in a case brought by the states of Missouri and Louisiana as well as five individuals.

The New Orleans-based 5th US Circuit Court of Appeals had issued an injunction constraining such contacts by the administration.