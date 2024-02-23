US targets 93 entities from India, China, UAE and others for helping Russia

The move, which brings the total number of those entity listed over Russia's invasion of Ukraine to 900, is one element of the latest round of sanctions by the United States, partners and allies in response to Russia's ongoing war in Ukraine, which began on February 24, 2022.

The US also imposed sanctions on over 500 targets over the war and the death of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny.

Earlier this week, the European Union approved a 13th package of Ukraine-related sanctions against Russia, banning nearly 200 entities and individuals accused of helping Moscow procure weapons or of involvement in kidnapping Ukrainian children.

Of the 93 entities listed on Friday, some were companies added for diverting controlled microelectronics to Russia’s military and intelligence authorities, the Commerce Department said. Others were targeted for procuring American equipment to help Russia replenish its munitions and other military goods.

The entities listed include UAE-based Crynofist Aviation, which provides spare parts for airplanes. Russia has faced severe sanctions on its passenger airline fleet over the last two years and struggled to maintain and keep the planes in operation.

Crynofist, which was added for efforts to divert American items to Russia, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.