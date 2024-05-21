US to keep confronting Iran on terrorism, arms, nuclear program

Washington: The United States will continue to confront Iranian support for terrorism, proliferation of dangerous weapons and advances in its nuclear program following the death of its president in a helicopter crash, the US State Department said on Monday.

"Our approach remains unchanged," said a State Department spokesperson on condition of anonymity, saying Washington would keep defending the human rights of the Iranian people.

"We will continue to confront the Iranian regime's support for terrorism, proliferation of dangerous weapons, and advancement of its nuclear program in ways that have no credible civilian purpose."