US to sign 10-year security agreement with Ukraine

Ukrainian officials often talk about the emptiness of the "Budapest Memorandum," a political agreement signed in December 1994 in which Ukraine agreed to give Russia old Soviet nuclear weapons that had been based on its territory. In return, the memorandum committed Russia, the United States and Britain to seek help for Ukraine from the UN Security Council if it "should become a victim of an act of aggression or an object of a threat of aggression in which nuclear weapons are used."