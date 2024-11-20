Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

US treasury job: Donald Trump to hold fresh interviews on November 20

Interviews are scheduled with Federal Reserve Governor Kevin Warsh and Apollo Global Management Inc.’s Marc Rowan, according to people familiar with the matter.
Bloomberg
Last Updated : 20 November 2024, 02:43 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 20 November 2024, 02:43 IST
World newsUnited StatesDonald Trump

Follow us on :

Follow Us