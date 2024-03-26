US, UK accuse China of cyberespionage that hit millions of people

In an indictment unsealed on Monday against seven of the alleged Chinese hackers, US prosecutors in court said the hacking resulted in the confirmed or potential compromise of work accounts, personal emails, online storage and telephone call records belonging to millions of Americans. Officials in London accused APT31 of hacking British lawmakers critical of China and said that a second group of Chinese spies was behind the hack of Britain's electoral watchdog that separately compromised the data of millions more people in the United Kingdom.