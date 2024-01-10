JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

US Vice President Kamala Harris's plane diverted because of storm

The plane encountered "wind shear," according to a source familiar with the incident. Wind shear is a change in wind speed or direction over a short distance, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.
Last Updated 10 January 2024, 03:07 IST

Follow Us

Washington: US Vice President Kamala Harris's plane, Air Force Two, was diverted on its way back from Atlanta on Tuesday because of weather conditions, her office said.


"Tonight, en route from Atlanta, GA, Air Force 2 was diverted to Dulles International Airport from Joint Base Andrews due to inclement weather," Harris's spokesperson, Kirsten Allen, said in a statement.

The plane encountered "wind shear," according to a source familiar with the incident. Wind shear is a change in wind speed or direction over a short distance, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.


The plane landed safely at Dulles and Harris is now home.


Heavy rains and high winds hit a big chunk of the East Coast on Tuesday and will continue into Wednesday, the National Weather Service (NWS) said. 

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 10 January 2024, 03:07 IST)
World newsUS newsKamala Harrisstorm

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT