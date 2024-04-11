US woman dies after killing husband and kid citing eclipse as 'epitome of spiritual warfare'

In a shocking incident, a US-based woman claiming to be an astrologer stabbed her husband to death, and later drove her two kids in her car from which she pushed them to death. According to a report in NDTV, the woman committed the crime fearing the solar eclipse as she wrote on social media that the eclipse in North America was "the epitome of spiritual warfare".
The woman, identified as Danielle Johnson, on April 4, wrote on her X handle where she goes by the username Danielle Ayoka, "Get your protection on and your heart in the right place. The world is very obviously changing right now and if you ever needed to pick a side, the time to do right in your life is now. Stay strong you got this."
According to the law enforcement agencies, Johnson and Ayoka are the same person.
Days after her post on X, on Monday, Danielle is said to have walked to her husband (29) who was reportedly serving in the Air Force, and killed him with a knife. The accused then left the house in her Porsche car with her two kids, aged nine and eight months.
As she drove on the highway just before the dawn, Danielle is said to have thrown both her children out from the moving car, before she rammed the Porsche into a tree on the Pacific Coast Highway.
People who witnessed the horrific crash reportedly apprised the police who rushed to the accident spot only to find Danielle's body in an unidentifiable state. The Porsche was at 100 miles or 160 kmph at the time of crash.
The police later rescued Danielle's nine-year-old child who survived the fall after being thrown from the car.
The cops later reached Danielle's home where they found traces of blood. The police also found the body of Danielle's husband who was apparently stabbed in the heart.
(Published 11 April 2024, 13:52 IST)