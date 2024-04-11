US woman dies after killing husband and kid citing eclipse as 'epitome of spiritual warfare'

In a shocking incident, a US-based woman claiming to be an astrologer stabbed her husband to death, and later drove her two kids in her car from which she pushed them to death. According to a report in NDTV, the woman committed the crime fearing the solar eclipse as she wrote on social media that the eclipse in North America was "the epitome of spiritual warfare".

The woman, identified as Danielle Johnson, on April 4, wrote on her X handle where she goes by the username Danielle Ayoka, "Get your protection on and your heart in the right place. The world is very obviously changing right now and if you ever needed to pick a side, the time to do right in your life is now. Stay strong you got this."

According to the law enforcement agencies, Johnson and Ayoka are the same person.