Vance says US heading towards government shutdown after lawmaker meeting

<p>Washington: Vice President JD Vance after a White House meeting with congressional leadership on Monday said he thought the US government would shutdown due to lack of agreement between Republicans and Democrats.</p><p>"I think we're headed to a shutdown because the Democrats won't do the right thing. I hope they change their mind, but we're going to see," Vance told reporters outside of the White House.</p><p>Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer told reporters that Democratic lawmakers laid out healthcare issues to President Donald Trump in the meeting.</p>