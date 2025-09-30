Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Vance says US heading towards government shutdown after lawmaker meeting

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer told reporters that Democratic lawmakers laid out healthcare issues to President Donald Trump in the meeting.
Last Updated : 30 September 2025, 01:27 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 30 September 2025, 01:27 IST
World newsUnited States

Follow us on :

Follow Us