<p>New Windsor: Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro landed in the United States on Saturday, multiple news outlets reported, arriving in upstate New York following his capture in an overnight U.S. operation.</p> .<p>Video showed a plane arriving at Stewart International Airport about 60 miles (97 km) northwest of New York City, with several US personnel in FBI and other gear boarding the aircraft after it landed. </p><p>TV news networks, including CNN, Fox News and MS Now, identified a person who disembarked from the plane as Maduro. </p>