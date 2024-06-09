Vietnam arrests prominent journalist for Facebook posts

Truong Huy San — known to many by his pen name, Huy Duc — was taken into custody last week, according to a prominent Vietnamese blogger. But there was no official confirmation until Friday, when state news media reported that the Ministry of Public Security was investigating San for his Facebook posts. There were no details on the content of the posts.

Journalists have long been a target for Vietnam’s ruling Communist Party, which frequently crushes dissent. But San had for years managed to navigate the small space for independent thought, often publishing articles that criticized the government. His connections with high-level officials were thought to have been a buffer — until now.

San’s case is part of a sweeping repression of civil society that many rights groups say has expanded in scale and scope in recent years. The law that he has been accused of violating is an “overly broad” one that authorities frequently use against critics of the government, according to Human Rights Watch.