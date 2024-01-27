Vince McMahon cuts WWE ties after sex trafficking accusation

Vince McMahon, the longtime chair and former CEO of World Wrestling Entertainment, resigned from the board of WWE’s parent company Friday, one day after a former employee accused him of sexual assault and sex trafficking in a lawsuit.

McMahon, 78, was the executive chair of TKO Group, the parent company of WWE, where he no longer held a formal position. WWE employees were informed of the changes in an email sent by Nick Khan, the company’s president.

“He will no longer have a role with TKO Group Holdings or WWE,” Khan wrote in the email, a copy of which was obtained by The New York Times.

The lawsuit, filed Thursday in US District Court in Connecticut, accuses McMahon of trafficking the employee, Janel Grant, as well as physically and emotionally abusing her. The graphic complaint, which also named John Laurinaitis, a former WWE executive, and the company itself as defendants, says that McMahon and Laurinaitis had once taken turns raping Grant, among numerous other allegations.

McMahon eventually pressured Grant to sign a nondisclosure agreement in exchange for $3 million, according to the complaint, but paid her only $1 million. The lawsuit also alleges that a number of high-ranking WWE employees and board members, who were not named in the complaint, were aware of McMahon’s behavior, raising questions about who knew what, and when.

In a statement released after his resignation, McMahon called Grant’s lawsuit a “vindictive distortion of the truth” and said he looked forward to clearing his name. But he said he had decided to resign “out of respect” for TKO, WWE and their employees and wrestlers.