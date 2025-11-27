<p>Bishkek: Russian President <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/vladimir-putin">Vladimir Putin </a>on Thursday called the Ukrainian leadership illegitimate and said it was senseless to sign any documents with them.</p>.The question hanging over Ukraine peace talks | What will Putin accept?.<p>He said the Kyiv leadership lost legitimacy after refusing to hold elections when President<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/volodymyr-zelenskyy"> Volodymyr Zelenskyy</a>'s elected term expired. Kyiv says it cannot hold elections while under martial law and defending its territory against Russia.</p>