Volodymyr Zelenskyy says North Koreans fighting with Russians in Ukraine

The Kremlin on Thursday dismissed South Korean assertions that North Korea may have sent some military personnel to help Russia against Ukraine and might be weighing a bigger deployment.
Reuters
Last Updated : 14 October 2024, 01:01 IST

Published 14 October 2024, 01:01 IST
World news Ukraine Russia Volodymyr Zelenskyy North Korea

