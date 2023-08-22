Wagner Chief Prigozhin reemerges in apparent recruitment video

In the video, posted around the same time on a number of Wagner-affiliated accounts Monday night Moscow time, Prigozhin is seen in fatigues holding an assault rifle in an unspecified location, before a backdrop of a barren terrain with scant, low-lying brush. He said it was more than 50 degrees Celsius — or 122 degrees Fahrenheit. His location could not be confirmed, but his whereabouts has been a regular source of mystery.