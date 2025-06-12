Menu
Water shortage in 2 reservoirs in Pakistan, Tarbela, Mangla dams rapidly approaching 'dead levels'

The warning comes as the staple food crop of wheat approaches its prime when it needs more water to bring more produce.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 12 June 2025, 16:41 IST

Comments
