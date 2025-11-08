Menu
Winter chill intensifies in Rajasthan; Sikar records lowest temperature at seven degrees

Barmer recorded the highest maximum temperature in the state at 34.1 degrees Celsius during the past 24 hours, the weather office said on Saturday.
Last Updated : 08 November 2025, 10:26 IST
