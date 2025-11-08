Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiajammu and kashmir

Jammu & Kashmir mulls centralised digital platform to streamline recruitment rules

Satish Sharma, Minister of Administrative Reforms, Inspections (ARI) and Training, chaired a high-level meeting here to assess the proposal, a spokesperson said.
Last Updated : 08 November 2025, 10:39 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 08 November 2025, 10:39 IST
India NewsJammu and KashmirDigitaladministration

Follow us on :

Follow Us