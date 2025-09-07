Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

'We cannot cede power': Trump tramples Congress as GOP stays silent

Trump’s administration increasingly sidelines Congress, launching military actions without authorization and clawing back approved funding.
Last Updated : 07 September 2025, 16:44 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 07 September 2025, 16:44 IST
World newsCongressUSADonald TrumpGOP

Follow us on :

Follow Us