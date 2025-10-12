Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

We have 'other means' if peace efforts do not succeed: Afghanistan foreign minister Muttaqi to Pakistan

The foreign minister of Taliban-ruled Afghanistan has been on a visit to India since Thursday. He held his second news conference in New Delhi.
Last Updated : 12 October 2025, 12:42 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 12 October 2025, 12:42 IST
World newsAfghanistanDelhi

Follow us on :

Follow Us