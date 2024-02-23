West Bank militant killed in air strike, claim Israeli forces

Jerusalem: The Israeli military said on Friday it had targeted a militant from the rebel group, Hamas in an air strike in the occupied West Bank who was on his way to 'carry out an attack'.

The Palestinian news agency WAFA said a 17-year-old was also killed in the strike late on Thursday in the city of Jenin, with more than a dozen others injured.

The Israeli military said the strike targeted Yasser Hanoun, who had carried out several shooting attacks over the past few weeks.