Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

What we know about Afghan national suspected of shooting two Guardsmen near White House

He lived in Bellingham, a coastal city near Canada's border, with his wife and five children. Pirro said he ambushed the two National Guardsmen on Wednesday as they patrolled near the White House.
Last Updated : 27 November 2025, 18:33 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 27 November 2025, 18:33 IST
World newsUnited States

Follow us on :

Follow Us