What we know so far about the seven aid workers killed in Gaza by Israel

An Israeli airstrike on an aid convoy in Gaza on Monday killed seven workers from the charity World Central Kitchen including citizens of Australia, Britain, Poland.

Israeli said it mistakenly killed the aid workers and promised a full investigation. Here's what we know about those killed.

SAIFEDDIN ISSAM AYAD ABUTAHA, PALESTINE

The 25-year-old Palestinian was buried in a ceremony attended by hundreds in his hometown of Rafah on Tuesday, according to BBC News.

"He was happy to work with an organisation that provides humanitarian aid to the displaced, our hearts are broken by your death, Saif," the BBC reported his close friend Hassan saying.

"You have hurt us with your passing, and we will not forget you."

LALZAWMI "ZOMI" FRANKCOM, AUSTRALIA

Known to her friends as "Zomi", the 43-year-old Lalzawmi Frankcom joined World Central Kitchen after an earlier career at the Commonwealth Bank.

Social media posts show her in Pakistan and Bangladesh during floods in 2022 and on a motorbike convoy delivering aid into the Haitian highlands a year earlier.