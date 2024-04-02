Israel airstrike on Gaza kills foreigners working for celebrity chef's NGO

Citizens from Australia, Britain and Poland were among at least five people working for celebrity chef Jose Andres' NGO, World Central Kitchen, who were killed in an Israeli airstrike in central Gaza on Monday, a Gaza government media official said.

The Israeli military said it was conducting a thorough review at the highest levels to understand the circumstances of what it called a tragic incident.

"The IDF makes extensive efforts to enable the safe delivery of humanitarian aid, and has been working closely with WCK in their vital efforts to provide food and humanitarian aid to the people of Gaza," the military said.

The Hamas-run Gaza government said at least one Palestinian was also killed in strike in the city of Deir al-Balah.

Andres, who started WCK in 2010 by sending cooks and food to Haiti after an earthquake, said he was heartbroken and grieving for the families and friends of those who died in the attack.

"The Israeli government needs to stop this indiscriminate killing," he said on social media. "It needs to stop restricting humanitarian aid, stop killing civilians and aid workers, and stop using food as a weapon. No more innocent lives lost. Peace starts with our shared humanity. It needs to start now."

In a statement, the Islamist group Hamas said the attack aimed to terrorise workers of international humanitarian agencies and deter them from pursuing their missions.