What's Trump worth? A look at his assets and income

In the New York case, the judge ruled Trump had overstated the value of some of those properties over the years, including inflating the value of 40 Wall Street by $120 million in 2015, and overstating the value of Seven Springs, a property in New York’s Westchester county, by $147 million in 2014. The judge called Trump’s estimated value of Mar-a-Lago “fraudulent” and wrote it is “possibly a billion dollars or more” over its market value.