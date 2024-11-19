Home
Where was Biden? The G-20 photo shows him out of the picture

The traditional photo opportunity descended into farce on Monday when Biden, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Italian premier Giorgia Meloni were absent from the lineup.
Bloomberg
Last Updated : 19 November 2024, 03:57 IST

Published 19 November 2024, 03:57 IST
