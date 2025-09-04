Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

White House drops World Trade Organization from list of funding cuts

Friday's announcement noted $29 million in WTO funding as an example of US contributions to international programs that violated President Donald Trump's America First priorities.
Last Updated : 04 September 2025, 04:26 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 04 September 2025, 04:26 IST
World newsUnited StatesWhite HouseWorld Trade Organization

Follow us on :

Follow Us