Who is Muhammad Zain Ul Abideen Rasheed? Predator pretended to be famous YouTuber, blackmailed over 200 girls to perform sex acts online

How Rasheed preyed on victims

He would pretend to be a 15-year-old American YouTube star and strike up a conversation with his targets, slowly involving them in discussions on sexual fantasies.

Using the texts from his victims, Rasheed would then threaten them to perform 'degrading' sex acts, often involving family pets and other children present at home.

He would also invite people to watch these on livestream, at one time, inviting up to 98 individuals.

Rasheed was reportedly serving a five-year term for sexually abusing a 14-year twice in his car at a park in Australia's Perth. Australian authorities were contacted by Interpol and US investigators in this matter, after which he was arrested in 2020 following a raid at his house.

He was also reportedly involved with 'incel' forums. These forums are usually populated by men who feel they're unable to attract women, and often contain views violent towards women and sexually active men.

Rasheed will be eligible for parole only in August 2033, with authorities deeming that he still poses a high risk of re-offending.