Who is Muhammad Zain Ul Abideen Rasheed? Predator pretended to be famous YouTuber, blackmailed over 200 girls to perform sex acts online

Muhammad Zain Ul Abideen Rasheed was sentenced to 17 years jail in Australia this week for blackmailing over 286 girls across the world into performing sex acts while on camera.
At least two-third of his victims were under 16 and were from nations including the UK, the US, France, and Japan.
A Perth court, after hearing from prosecutors that the 29-year-old posing as a famous teenage YouTuber coerced his victims into a cycle of extreme abuse—threatening to send explicit images featuring them to their loved ones—passed the verdict. Australian police have labelled it 'one of the worst sextortion cases' in history in court.
The judge presiding over the matter said the crimes of Rashid were of such magnitude that the country did not have a 'comparable case', Australian Broadcasting Corporation reported.
How Rasheed preyed on victims
He would pretend to be a 15-year-old American YouTube star and strike up a conversation with his targets, slowly involving them in discussions on sexual fantasies.
Using the texts from his victims, Rasheed would then threaten them to perform 'degrading' sex acts, often involving family pets and other children present at home.
He would also invite people to watch these on livestream, at one time, inviting up to 98 individuals.
Rasheed was reportedly serving a five-year term for sexually abusing a 14-year twice in his car at a park in Australia's Perth. Australian authorities were contacted by Interpol and US investigators in this matter, after which he was arrested in 2020 following a raid at his house.
He was also reportedly involved with 'incel' forums. These forums are usually populated by men who feel they're unable to attract women, and often contain views violent towards women and sexually active men.
Rasheed will be eligible for parole only in August 2033, with authorities deeming that he still poses a high risk of re-offending.
Published 29 August 2024, 10:57 IST