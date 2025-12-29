Menu
Homeworld

Who is Ricky Gill, Trump's Indian-origin advisor awarded for role in 'negotiating' India-Pakistan ceasefire?

Gill, who is an American citizen with Indian roots, has been serving as the senior director for South and Central Asia. He received the award from US Secretary of State Marco Rubio earlier this week.
Last Updated : 29 December 2025, 09:08 IST
Published 29 December 2025, 09:08 IST
India NewsWorld newsUSPakistanIndia

