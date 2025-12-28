<p>Patna: Close on the heels of Bihar Judicial Services’ Association (BJSA) seeking an apology from Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sinha, who is also the Revenue and Land Reforms Minister in the Nitish Kumar Cabinet, for “deeply disturbing remarks against a judge”, the officers of Revenue Department are also up in arms against the Deputy CM, who is a senior BJP leader.</p><p>These officers, who are members of the BiRSA (Bihar Revenue Service Association) have shot off a protest letter to the Chief Minister apprising Nitish about Minister’s misdemeanour, including objectionable language and style of working.</p>.The road to Viksit Bharat runs through Bihar.<p>“The conduct and language used by the minister during his public hearing (janata durbar) have not only severely damaged the dignity of the Revenue Department officials but have also made them (officers) the subject of public ridicule,” said the letter to the CM, which has been sent by the BiRSA president Anand Kumar and general secretary Saurabh Kumar.</p><p>To buttress their point, the officers have cited the media and social media clippings where the Deputy CM Vijay Sinha is heard saying: “I will suspend you right here”, or, and “answer my question in front of the public” or, “seek an explanation”.</p><p>“Such ‘court martial’ type of public hearing is not democratic style of working but reflects a theatrical style of governance. While ridiculing the officers publicly, Sinha also negates the contributions of previous ministers and departmental heads as if previous leadership was inactive and only he has the burden to stem the rot,” said the letter to the CM.</p><p>Pointing out that “the culture of on-the-spot justice has been the hallmark of dictator attitude, not democracy,” the letter says Sinha should be asked to stop public humiliation of officers and conduct as a minister in a decent manner.</p><p>Sinha, on the other hand, showed no sign of remorse. “No one can pressurize me. Till I am here at the helm, I will keep working for the people.”</p><p>JUDICIAL OFFICERS UPSET</p><p>Sinha was mired into another row a couple of days back when the Bihar Judicial Officers Association wrote to Bihar Governor Arif Mohammad Khan and CM Nitish Kumar seeking apology from the Deputy CM for questioning the “integrity and impartiality of a judicial officer.”</p><p>Prior to Bihar elections, Sinha courted yet another controversy when the Election Commission, during SIR (Special Intensive revision) exercise, found he was a voter in Patna as well as at his constituency Lakhisarai.</p>