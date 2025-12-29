<p>Kathmandu: Two popular leaders have formed an alliance ahead of March parliamentary elections in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/nepal">Nepal</a> that will challenge the older parties which have dominated the Himalayan nation's politics for over three decades, party officials and analysts said on Monday.</p><p>Rapper turned-Kathmandu mayor Balendra Shah, known as Balen, a popular elected official, joined the Rastriya Swatantra Party (<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rsp">RSP</a>) or national independent party, led by a former TV host-turned politician Rabi Lamichhane on Sunday, party officials said.</p><p>They said under the agreement with RSP, 35-year old Balen will become the prime minister if the RSP wins the March 5 elections while Lamichhane will remain the party chief.</p>.Two key Madhesi parties in Nepal unite ahead of upcoming elections.<p>Both have vowed to address the demands raised during the "Gen Z" or youth-led protests against widespread corruption in September in which 77 people were killed and led to Prime Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/k-p-sharma-oli">K P Sharma Oli</a> resigning.</p><p>“It is a very smart and strategic move by the RSP to bring in Balen and his young supporters into its fold,” analyst Bipin Adhikari said.</p><p>“Traditional political parties are in pain for fear of losing their young voters to RSP,” he said.</p><p>The election commission says nearly 19 million of Nepal’s 30 million people are eligible to vote in the elections. Nearly one million voters – mostly youths – were added after the protests.</p><p>Balen was in the spotlight after the protests and was an undeclared leader of the youngsters who led the September protests.</p><p>He also helped form the interim government of former Chief Justice Sushila Karki to oversee the vote.</p><p>Oli’s Communist Party of Nepal (Unified Marxist-Leninist) or UML and the centrist Nepali Congress party have shared power between them for most of the past three decades and are most likely to be challenged by Balen.</p>