<p>Kyiv: Ukraine’s President <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/volodymyr-zelenskyy">Volodymyr Zelenskyy</a> said on Monday he and US President <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/donald-trump">Donald Trump</a> made significant progress in talks and agreed that US and Ukrainian teams would meet next week to finalise issues aimed at ending Russia’s war in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ukraine">Ukraine</a>.</p>.Trump says he had 'very productive' call with Putin ahead of Zelenskyy meeting.<p>“We had a substantive conversation on all issues and highly value the progress that the Ukrainian and American teams have made over the past weeks,” Zelenskyy said in a statement on the Telegram messaging app.</p>