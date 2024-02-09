Who is Robert Hur, special counsel on Biden classified document probe?

Washington: Robert Hur, the special counsel appointed to investigate whether President Joe Biden improperly handled sensitive government documents, is a former high-ranking Justice Department official with experience in prosecuting sensitive leak investigations.

On Thursday, he concluded that probe and found that Biden retained classified materials about Afghanistan after leaving the vice presidency in 2017 but said he will not be criminally charged.

Tapped for the role by U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland in January 2023, Hur was the US attorney in Maryland during the Trump administration and then served as a litigation partner at the law firm Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher.

Garland said Hur would act as a quasi-independent prosecutor to determine whether classified records from Biden's time as vice president had been improperly stored at the Democrat's residence in Delaware and at a think tank in Washington.