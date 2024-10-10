Home
Why Democratic Senate control seems to be slipping away

The Democrats have a 51-49 majority in the Senate, but Republicans are expected to flip West Virginia -- where Joe Manchin is retiring.
International New York Times
Last Updated : 10 October 2024, 16:34 IST

Published 10 October 2024, 16:34 IST
World newsUnited StatesUS SenateDemocrats

