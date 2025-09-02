Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Why was the Afghanistan earthquake so deadly? A disaster resilience expert explains

A shallow 6.0 earthquake in Afghanistan killed over 800 due to weak rural housing, poor infrastructure, and lack of resilient design.
Last Updated : 02 September 2025, 10:32 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 02 September 2025, 10:32 IST
World newsAfghanistanEarthquake

Follow us on :

Follow Us