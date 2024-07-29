Withdrawing motion condemning 1984 riots, Nijjar murder by UK council draws polar reactions: Report

Fury and outrage were seen in the form of protests in United Kingdom's Slough Borough Council after a motion to recognise and commemorate the "40th anniversary of the 1984 Sikh genocide" was withdrawn last week.

According to a report by The Times of India, the motion was challenged by Dexter Smith of the Conservative Party at the last minute, leading to its withdrawal.

The motion which also condemns the killing of Sikh activists in other foreign countries was proposed by Councillor Sabia Akram.

Akram had quit the newly-elected UK PM Keir Starmer's Labour Party in June and now remains an Independent.

On July 25, Smith told the council meeting that he had received a petition from 57 Sikh residents in Slough who completely rejected some of the motion's text, claiming that it is divisive, undermines community cohesion, and creates animosity towards Sikhs.

According to TOI, the motion also appealed the UK government to 'seek justice for the 1984 Sikh genocide victims, to take stringent action against those responsible for it and to condemn all abuse and human rights violations against Sikhs and other minorities in India and Jammu and Kashmir'.

The motion also called on Smith, asking him to write to Slough MP Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi to 'convey the demands of Slough Sikhs for independence in Punjab' and asked to 'write to the Foreign Secretary to release jailed British Sikh Jagtar Singh Johal'.