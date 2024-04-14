Woman officer who shot dead Sydney mall attacker praised for courage

Sydney: The Sydney police officer who shot dead the man behind the deadly stabbing attack at one of the city's busiest shopping malls has been identified as Inspector Amy Scott.

Inspector Scott was in the shopping centre while the attack unfolded and confronted the man after being directed towards him by onlookers, local media reported.

Police named the assailant on Sunday as Joel Cauchi and have ruled out terror or ideology as a motive for the random attack which killed six people.

"The man allegedly lunged at the officer, before he was shot," New South Wales police said in a statement on Sunday.