World leaders condemn shooting at Donald Trump's election rally, denounce political violence

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi called Trump a friend and wished him a speedy recovery while saying, 'Strongly condemn the incident. Violence has no place in politics and democracies.'
US President Joe Biden said that he was grateful to hear that Trump's safe and doing well.
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said, 'We must stand firm against any form of violence that challenges democracy.'
British Prime Minister Kier Starmer said he was 'appalled by the shocking scenes' at the rally.
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said the shooting was 'concerning and confronting'.
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said that the incident left him 'sickened'.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the shooting left him shocked.
ungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said that his prayers were with the former president 'in these dark hours'.
Credit: X/@PM_ViktorOrban
Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva called the shooting unacceptable while also urging others to condemn it.
Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi expressed deep concern over the apparent assassination attempt on former US President Donald Trump and said such acts must be condemned in the strongest possible terms.
The CEO of Amazon, Jeff Bezos condemned the assassination attempt on Donald Trump and said that he is thankful for Trump's safety and so sad for the victims and their families.
The CEO of Microsoft, Satya Nadella condemned the shooting attack of former president Donals Trump saying that there is no place for any type of violence in the society.
The CEO of Google, Sundar Pichai wished former US president Donald Trump a speedy recovery.
Former US president George W Bush commended the men and women of the Secret Service for their speedy response during the assassination attempt on Donald Trump.
Former US president Barack Obama condemned the attack on Donald Trump and wished him a quick recovery.
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge condemned the attack on former US President Donald Trump, and said such violence has no place in any democracy and civilised society.
Published 14 July 2024, 06:30 IST