Israel-Iran Tensions Live: Chinese Foreign Minister holds phone discussions with his Iranian counterpart

Track all the latest updates on the Israel-Iran situation, only with us on DH!
03:0916 Apr 2024
Netanyahu summons war cabinet for second time in less than 24 hours to weigh response to Iran's attack
03:0016 Apr 2024
US House will consider aid to Israel, Ukraine as separate legislation this week, says Republican Speaker Mike Johnson after a delay of more than 2 months
03:4516 Apr 2024
China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi held phone discussions with his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir Abdollahian, saying that Iran was "willing to exercise restraint" after its first-ever attack on Israel's territory.
During the discussions, Abdollahian briefed Wang on the April 1 attack on the Iranian embassy in the Syrian capital Damascus. (AFP)
03:0916 Apr 2024
Military Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi said Israel would respond. "This launch of so many missiles, cruise missiles, and drones into Israeli territory will be met with a response," he said at the Nevatim Airbase in southern Israel, which sustained some damage in Saturday night's attack. (Reuters)
03:0016 Apr 2024
US House will consider aid to Israel, Ukraine as separate legislation this week, says Republican Speaker Mike Johnson after a delay of more than 2 months
03:0216 Apr 2024
Iraqi PM calls for restraint in Middle East during talks in Washington as tensions soar between Iran and Israel
02:5016 Apr 2024
US House to vote on long-delayed separate aid bills for Ukraine, Israel
US House Speaker Mike Johnson said on Monday that his Republican-controlled chamber would vote this week on separate aid bills for Ukraine and Israel, after stalling for months.
The US Senate passed a $95 billion package in February that included massive new funds to help Ukraine in its fight against Russia, and a new support for Israel. (AFP)