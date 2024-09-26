World's longest-serving death row prisoner acquitted in Japan after 45 years

Tokyo: A Japanese man said to have spent the world's longest time on death row was acquitted of murder on Thursday, broadcaster NHK said, ending his family's search for justice after a wrongful conviction for crimes committed nearly 60 years ago.

The Shizuoka district court cleared Iwao Hakamada, 88, in a retrial of the murders of four people in the central Japanese region in 1966, NHK said.

Hakamada spent 45 years on death row before a court ordered his release and a retrial in 2014 amid doubts about the evidence that formed the basis for his conviction.

The former boxer was accused of stabbing to death his former boss and family before burning down their home.

Though he briefly admitted to the killings, he retracted the confession and pleaded innocent during his trial, but was nevertheless sentenced to death in 1968, a penalty upheld by Japan's Supreme Court in 1980.