<p>Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy criticised Europe's response to the Greenland dispute with the US, saying that the continent needed to show more courage and describing it as a "fragmented kaleidoscope" of small and middle powers.</p><p>"Instead of taking the lead in defending freedom worldwide, especially when America's focus shifts elsewhere, Europe looks lost trying to convince the US president to change," Zelenskiy said in a fiery speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos on Thursday.</p>.Iran remembers: Intruders can’t be liberators