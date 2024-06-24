Zelenskyy orders purge of state guard after assassination plots

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told the new chief of Ukraine's state guard service to clear its ranks of people discrediting it after two of its officers were accused of plotting to assassinate senior officials.

The state security service (SBU) said last month that it had caught two guard service colonels accused of cooperating with Russia to plot the assassination of Zelenskyy and other officials, including military intelligence chief Kyrylo Budanov.

The guard service provides security for various government officials.