Zelenskyy says China should communicate its peace proposals to Ukraine directly

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Sunday that China should communicate its peace proposals on ending the war with Russia to Ukraine directly, instead of doing so via media outlets.
The Ukrainian leader made the comment at a news conference in Switzerland after an international summit to build consensus on how to end the war.
He also said that the participants in the summit had agreed to continue working in special groups afterwards and that once "action plans for peace" were ready, a path to a second summit would be open.
Published 16 June 2024, 16:31 IST