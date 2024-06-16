Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Zelenskyy says China should communicate its peace proposals to Ukraine directly

The Ukrainian leader made the comment at a news conference in Switzerland after an international summit to build consensus on how to end the war.
Reuters
Last Updated : 16 June 2024, 16:31 IST
Last Updated : 16 June 2024, 16:31 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Sunday that China should communicate its peace proposals on ending the war with Russia to Ukraine directly, instead of doing so via media outlets.

The Ukrainian leader made the comment at a news conference in Switzerland after an international summit to build consensus on how to end the war.

He also said that the participants in the summit had agreed to continue working in special groups afterwards and that once "action plans for peace" were ready, a path to a second summit would be open.

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 16 June 2024, 16:31 IST
World newsChinaUkraineRussiaVolodymyr Zelenskyy

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT