Homeworld

Zelenskyy says he is grateful to IMF for 'supporting Ukraine'

Last Updated 12 December 2023, 01:04 IST

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Monday he was grateful to the International Monetary Fund for "supporting Ukraine," and said that Kyiv is working on implementing recommended reforms.

"Thank you for supporting Ukraine and celebrating the successes of our country and our people," Zelenskyy said on his Telegram channel after meeting with the IMF chief, Kristalina Georgieva, in Washington.

"In times of war, we implement reforms that strengthen our institutions and work with partners to provide more economic opportunities for our people," he said.

(Published 12 December 2023, 01:04 IST)
