<p>Kyiv: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Thursday that Kyiv had presented the US with an updated version of a peace plan.</p><p>Apart from the 20-point plan, the peace framework would include security guarantees and an agreement on rebuilding Ukraine, he added.</p>.Russia urges UK to disclose what soldier killed in Ukraine was doing, accuses London of wider role.<p>In comments to reporters, he said the US had discussed an idea to create a "free economic zone" in parts of eastern Ukraine where Kyiv's troops would withdraw, but that any territorial concessions would need to be put to a referendum. </p>