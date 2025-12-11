Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Zelenskyy says Ukraine sent US updated peace plan

Apart from the 20-point plan, the peace framework would include security guarantees and an agreement on rebuilding Ukraine, Zelenskyy said.
Last Updated : 11 December 2025, 16:58 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 11 December 2025, 16:58 IST
World newsUSUkraineVolodymyr Zelenskyy

Follow us on :

Follow Us