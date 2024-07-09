Zelenskyy to deliver address at Washington's Reagan Institute

Washington: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will deliver an address on Tuesday evening at the Ronald Reagan Institute in Washington, the institute said in a statement, as the Ukrainian leader looks to drum up more support for the war against Russia's invasion during this week's NATO summit.

"President Reagan understood the Soviet Union and Russia. He knew that free countries must stand together with confidence whenever tyranny is on the move," Oksana Markarova, Ukraine's ambassador to the United States, said in the statement, referring to the Republican US president from 1981 to 1989.