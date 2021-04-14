Kerala Assembly Election Result 2021: Malampuzha Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In Kerala Assembly Election 2021, Malampuzha Assembly Constituency (AC No 55) in Palakkad district went to polls on April 6, 2021.
Kerala Election Result 2021: Malampuzha Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.
In Kerala Assembly Election 2016, Communist Party Of India (Marxist) candidate V S Achuthanandan won Malampuzha constituency seat by a margin of 17.10% beating Bharatiya Janta Party candidate K Surendran by 27,142 votes.
Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Malampuzha assembly constituency.
Covid-19 vaccines in India: Where do they stand?
Foreign firms vie to rebuild ravaged Beirut port
In Pics | These are the top 10 best countries in 2021
J&J vaccine and clots: A risk, if it exists, is tiny
Uranium enrichment's role in Iran's nuclear programme
The fight over offensive terms in computing
How the first Tokyo Olympics changed the face of Japan
The challenges that Covid-19 poses for women in science
How Japan will release radioactive water into the ocean