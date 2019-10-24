Aaditya Thackeray wins by a huge margin from Worli

Shiv Sena scion Aaditya Thackeray has won from Worli Assembly constituency, thus becoming the first Thackeray, the ruling family of the Shiv Sena, to stand and win an electoral contest.

Follow live updates of Maharashtra Election Result here.

Worli has been considered a Shiv Sena stronghold, and the party had been upbeat about his victory. "Worli is considered one of the safest constituencies for the Sena, hence Aaditya's candidature has been finalised. Former NCP leader Sachin Ahir had recently joined the Sena, which will make Thackeray's win easy," a Sena source said to PTI after Aaditya filed his nomination.

Follow live updates of Haryana Election Result here.

The 29-year-old defeated Adv. (Dr.) Suresh Mane of NCP by a whopping margin of almost 67,427 votes. Aaditya Thackeray got around 89,248 votes while Suresh Mane, who ended up at the second position, got around 21,821 votes.